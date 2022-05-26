Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to a drier and gradually warmer pattern

By Ron Childers
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Low pressure to our north will keep clouds in place a little longer, but drier air will begin filtering into the Mid-South tomorrow as a dry pattern sets in for the next few days. This combined with ample sunshine will push temperatures well above average next week.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an evening shower, a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a West Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to calm wind and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 90 and lows near 70. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders



