Spring Fling Tenn. high school championships underway

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Spring Fling Tennessee High School State Championships underway in Murfreesboro.

In baseball, Class 4-A Houston advanced to the quarterfinals with a win over Stewarts Creek, 10-7. 

Collierville falls into the elimination bracket after losing to Knoxville Farragut, 7-6. The Dragons will face Murfreesboro Riverdale on Thursday at 10 a.m. 

In Class AAA, Covington advances to the quarters with a 9-2 win vs Tullahoma.

In Division 2 Class A, Lausanne moves on to the championship final, beating Franklin Grace 12-5. 

In Soccer, Defending D-2 A- State Champion CBHS falls in the Semifinals to Nashville Father Ryan 2-1.

St. George’s is heading home after dropping a 3-1 decision to Franklin Grace in D-2 A.

In Div-1 Class AAA, Collierville is done after a 3-2 loss to Brentwood.

And in Class-A, STEM Prep makes it to the quarterfinals before falling Madison Magnet 2-0. 

In Boys Tennis, MUS is beaten by Chatt. McCallie 4-0 for the D-2 Large School Title.

Lausanne wins the crown in D-2 small school, downing University School of Jackson 4-2. And Collierville wins the Title in D-2 AA with a 4-2 victory vs Nashville Ravenwood.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

