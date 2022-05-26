Advertise with Us
Shelby Co. Health Dept. to offer boosters for children 5-11

By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Starting Friday, the Shelby County Health Department will offer Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to children ages 5-11.

The booster is only for children who received their second dose of the primary vaccine five or more months ago.

The department is offering vaccinations at two locations:

  • 814 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 207
  • 1826 Sycamore View Road

Both locations are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

