Shelby Co. Health Dept. to offer boosters for children 5-11
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Starting Friday, the Shelby County Health Department will offer Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to children ages 5-11.
The booster is only for children who received their second dose of the primary vaccine five or more months ago.
The department is offering vaccinations at two locations:
- 814 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 207
- 1826 Sycamore View Road
Both locations are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.