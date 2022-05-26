Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
More clouds with an isolated downpour or two this afternoon

By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will continue to roll back in this afternoon. A few showers are possible late afternoon through sunset. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds with lows in the upper 50s to around 60. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds will mix with sun at times with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows will be in the 50s to near 60 Friday night.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday look dry with a mostly sunny sky each day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday. Lows will be in the 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and hot with highs near 90.

NEXT WEEK: Hot and mostly dry Monday through Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

