More clouds with an isolated downpour or two this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will continue to roll back in this afternoon. A few showers are possible late afternoon through sunset. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds with lows in the upper 50s to around 60. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds will mix with sun at times with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows will be in the 50s to near 60 Friday night.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday look dry with a mostly sunny sky each day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday. Lows will be in the 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and hot with highs near 90.

NEXT WEEK: Hot and mostly dry Monday through Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

