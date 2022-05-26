Advertise with Us
Man convicted for sexual abuse of 9-year-old

Tyler Hemmingway
Tyler Hemmingway(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A jury convicted a Memphis man of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl over the course of nearly a year.

Tyler Hemmingway was found guilty of aggravated sexual battery. He will be sentenced on June 27.

Prosecutors say Hemmingway blindfolded and sexually abused the girl at his home on Quince Road on more than one occasion in 2018 and 2019.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

