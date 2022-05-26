Man convicted for sexual abuse of 9-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A jury convicted a Memphis man of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl over the course of nearly a year.

Tyler Hemmingway was found guilty of aggravated sexual battery. He will be sentenced on June 27.

Prosecutors say Hemmingway blindfolded and sexually abused the girl at his home on Quince Road on more than one occasion in 2018 and 2019.

