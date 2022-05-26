Man charged with first-degree murder in deadly Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators arrested and charged the man wanted in connection to a deadly Frayser shooting last weekend.

Records show 24-year-old Dequinton Smith is charged with first-degree murder after a man was found shot to death on Ladue Street on May 21.

According to an affidavit, officers arrived at the scene of the shooting around 5:22 p.m. when they found the victim laying across the front seat of a vehicle with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

At 5:22 pm, officers responded to a shooting call at 3417 Ladue Street where a male was shot. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. No suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/ybqZVe6DaV — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 22, 2022

A witness on the scene reportedly described the suspect as a man wearing all yellow who left in a green Dodge Charger.

Cameras caught the suspect’s vehicle run a red light at Frayser and New Allen Road while trying to flee the scene of the shooting.

The car was found to be registered to a family member of Smith’s who identified him.

