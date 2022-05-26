Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Man arrested, charged for shooting at Brighton High School

James Travelstead
James Travelstead(Tipton County Sheriff's Office)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested after a fight in a Kentucky restaurant when police noticed he had warrant for his arrest.

25-year-old James Travelstead was wanted for a shooting in March, where shots were fired at a candlelight vigil that was held at Brighton High School for a former student who had recently died.

The woman’s husband came to the vigil, and, as he drove into the parking lot, someone that saw him opened fire on his car, firing four to five shots.

The shooter fled the scene in a car with Indiana plates.

Travelstead has now been arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a weapon on school property, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Bellevue Baptist Church
Cordova pastor admits to not reporting abuse in light of SBC investigation
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
At Texas de Brazil, gauchos carve perfectly seasoned cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and...
Highest-rated restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
Tyreke Walker, 14, is missing after he was pulled out by a rip current in Orange Beach.
‘I just wish I would’ve held on longer’: 14-year-old swept away in rough waters, family says

Latest News

Gun shop owner speaks out after deadly school shooting in Texas
Dabb’s Gun and Pawn weighs in on the renewed national debate over gun control
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-May 25, 2022
MSCS
Over $1 million spent in securing MSCS, Millions more planned for next school year
Annual school security report breaks down incidents in Tennessee
Report shows dozens of guns found at Tennessee schools each year