Man arrested, charged for shooting at Brighton High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested after a fight in a Kentucky restaurant when police noticed he had warrant for his arrest.

25-year-old James Travelstead was wanted for a shooting in March, where shots were fired at a candlelight vigil that was held at Brighton High School for a former student who had recently died.

The woman’s husband came to the vigil, and, as he drove into the parking lot, someone that saw him opened fire on his car, firing four to five shots.

The shooter fled the scene in a car with Indiana plates.

Travelstead has now been arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a weapon on school property, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.