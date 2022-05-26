Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Lanes scheduled to close in June for I-55 and Crump Interchange improvements

I-55 Crump interchange before and after
I-55 Crump interchange before and after(Tennessee Department of Transportation)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Improvements to the I-55 and Crump Interchange will bring some lane closures in the coming weeks.

Starting on Monday, June 6, crews will temporarily close lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on I-55 southbound from the end of the I-55 bridge to near Wisconsin Avenue. The Tennessee Department of Transportation says they will be installing a concrete barrier rail.

The closures are expected to last about eight months.

The I-55 southbound ramp will be reduced to one lane; I-55 southbound will also close the shoulder and one lane leaving two lanes open for drivers.

TDOT says the lane closures are part of a $141.2 million project.

Visit tn.gov/tdot/projects for more project updates.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

