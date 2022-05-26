Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Michael Donahue

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s edition of the Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now.

Memphis Flyer Writer Michael Donahue joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about the cover story highlighting Jimmy “Sushi Jimmi” Sinh, along with his food column on Ginger’s Bread Co.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

