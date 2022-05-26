Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

I-55, Crump repairs to begin June 6

The work is at I-55 at the Crump interchange
The work is at I-55 at the Crump interchange(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Work will begin soon on a redevelopment of I-55 at the Crump interchange.

The $141 million project will begin Monday, June 6.

The temporary lane closures will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the next eight months.

Tennessee Department of Transportation crews will be installing a concrete barrier rail from the south end of the I-55 bridge to near Wisconsin Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Tops BBQ sandwich
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis
White Station High School
Gun found at White Station High; school on lockdown
Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

Latest News

64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Date and time released for the 64th Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl game
City pools open in time for Memorial Day
Shelby Co. Health Dept. to offer boosters for children 5-11
MGN
Boy in critical condition after shooting