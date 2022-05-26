I-55, Crump repairs to begin June 6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Work will begin soon on a redevelopment of I-55 at the Crump interchange.

The $141 million project will begin Monday, June 6.

The temporary lane closures will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the next eight months.

Tennessee Department of Transportation crews will be installing a concrete barrier rail from the south end of the I-55 bridge to near Wisconsin Avenue.

