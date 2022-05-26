Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis

A Tops BBQ sandwich
A Tops BBQ sandwich(Action News 5)
By Stacker
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Stacker) - Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa.

Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best).

Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor.

#25. A&R Bar-B-Que

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3721 Hickory Hill Rd, Memphis, TN 38115-5009

#24. Jim Neely’s Interstate BBQ

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2491 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38116-3851

#23. Tops Bar-B-Q - Rhodes Ave

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

- Price: not available

- Address: 3970 Rhodes Ave, Memphis, TN 38111-7300

#22. Flynn’s

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 159 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3713

#21. Vernon’s Smokehouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3734 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-4106

#20. Brad’s Bar-B-Q

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2845 Bartlett Rd, Memphis, TN 38134-4532

#19. Blues City Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,468 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 138 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3712

#18. Neely’s

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7209 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38125-2149

#17. Interstate Barbecue

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (545 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2265 S 3rd St, Memphis, TN 38109-2566

#16. Arnold’s Bar-B-Que & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 337 Madison Ave Suite 2, Memphis, TN 38103-2727

#15. Pollard’s Bar-B-Que

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $

- Address: 4560 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-7108

#14. One & Only BBQ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 153 Timber Creek Drive, Memphis, TN 38018

#13. Vernon’s Smokehouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3466 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-4332

#12. Arnold’s BBQ

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6721 E Shelby Dr, Memphis, TN 38141-7846

#11. A&R Bar-B-Que LLC

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1802 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38106-6951

#10. Pig On Beale

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (856 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 167 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3713

#9. The Rendezvous

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 52 S 2nd St, Memphis, TN 38103-2628

#8. Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2359 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, TN 38016

#7. Leonard’s Pit Barbecue

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5465 Fox Plz Dr, Memphis, TN 38115-1501

#6. One & Only BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 567 Perkins Ext, Memphis, TN 38117

#5. Charles Vergos’ Rendezvous

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5,112 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 52 S 2nd St Our front door and entrance is located on Charlie Vergos Rendezvous Alley, Memphis, TN 38103-2628

#4. Marlowe’s Ribs & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,672 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4381 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-6407

#3. One & Only BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (385 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1779 Kirby Pkwy #1a, Memphis, TN 38138-3666

#2. The BBQ Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (531 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1782 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2642

#1. Corky’s BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,521 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5259 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-3513

Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Bellevue Baptist Church
Cordova pastor admits to not reporting abuse in light of SBC investigation

Latest News

Brazilian WCBCC Contestants
Brazilian barbecuers use Memphis in May experience to help popularize American BBQ in home country
Brent Little and Melissa Cookston are competing for the top prize in the whole hog category at...
From team members to competitors, two tents sit feet from each other at WCBCC
Pitmasters fire up the grills at World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest
Pitmasters fire up the grills at World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest
Black Memphis restaurant owners prepare for what will be a big week for drawing in new...
Black Restaurant Week kicks off, restaurants prepare for boost in customers