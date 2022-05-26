(Stacker) - Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa.

Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best).

Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor.

#25. A&R Bar-B-Que

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3721 Hickory Hill Rd, Memphis, TN 38115-5009

#24. Jim Neely’s Interstate BBQ

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2491 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38116-3851

#23. Tops Bar-B-Q - Rhodes Ave

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

- Price: not available

- Address: 3970 Rhodes Ave, Memphis, TN 38111-7300

#22. Flynn’s

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 159 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3713

#21. Vernon’s Smokehouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3734 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-4106

#20. Brad’s Bar-B-Q

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2845 Bartlett Rd, Memphis, TN 38134-4532

#19. Blues City Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,468 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 138 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3712

#18. Neely’s

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7209 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38125-2149

#17. Interstate Barbecue

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (545 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2265 S 3rd St, Memphis, TN 38109-2566

#16. Arnold’s Bar-B-Que & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 337 Madison Ave Suite 2, Memphis, TN 38103-2727

#15. Pollard’s Bar-B-Que

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $

- Address: 4560 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-7108

#14. One & Only BBQ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 153 Timber Creek Drive, Memphis, TN 38018

#13. Vernon’s Smokehouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3466 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-4332

#12. Arnold’s BBQ

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6721 E Shelby Dr, Memphis, TN 38141-7846

#11. A&R Bar-B-Que LLC

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1802 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38106-6951

#10. Pig On Beale

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (856 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 167 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3713

#9. The Rendezvous

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 52 S 2nd St, Memphis, TN 38103-2628

#8. Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2359 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, TN 38016

#7. Leonard’s Pit Barbecue

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5465 Fox Plz Dr, Memphis, TN 38115-1501

#6. One & Only BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 567 Perkins Ext, Memphis, TN 38117

#5. Charles Vergos’ Rendezvous

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5,112 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 52 S 2nd St Our front door and entrance is located on Charlie Vergos Rendezvous Alley, Memphis, TN 38103-2628

#4. Marlowe’s Ribs & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,672 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4381 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-6407

#3. One & Only BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (385 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1779 Kirby Pkwy #1a, Memphis, TN 38138-3666

#2. The BBQ Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (531 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1782 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2642

#1. Corky’s BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,521 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5259 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-3513

Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.