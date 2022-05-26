Gun found at White Station High; school on lockdown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - White Station High School was put on lockdown Thursday morning.

Memphis police say officers were called to the school after a report of an armed student.

That student has been detained and the gun was recovered.

There are no reports of any shots fired or any injuries.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools says there was never a threat against students or staff. They issued this statement on the incident:

White Station High School has been placed on a precautionary lockdown while MSCS Security and local law enforcement responded to the report of a concealed weapon on campus. One student has been detained. At no time has there been any threat against students or staff. A search of the school has been conducted and the District is notifying families about the lockdown. MSCS Security and school administration followed District protocols and procedures as we continue to prioritize the safety of students. We appreciate the swift action of our security team that quickly addressed the matter.

