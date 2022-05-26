Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Gun found at White Station High; school on lockdown

White Station High School
White Station High School(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - White Station High School was put on lockdown Thursday morning.

Memphis police say officers were called to the school after a report of an armed student.

That student has been detained and the gun was recovered.

There are no reports of any shots fired or any injuries.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools says there was never a threat against students or staff. They issued this statement on the incident:

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
James Travelstead
Man arrested, charged for shooting at Brighton High School
Bellevue Baptist Church
Cordova pastor admits to not reporting abuse in light of SBC investigation

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Tyler Hemmingway
Man convicted for sexual abuse of 9-year-old
A Tops BBQ sandwich
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis
I-55 Crump interchange before and after
Lanes scheduled to close in June for I-55 and Crump Interchange improvements