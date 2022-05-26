Gun found at White Station High; school on lockdown
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - White Station High School was put on lockdown Thursday morning.
Memphis police say officers were called to the school after a report of an armed student.
That student has been detained and the gun was recovered.
There are no reports of any shots fired or any injuries.
Memphis-Shelby County Schools says there was never a threat against students or staff. They issued this statement on the incident:
