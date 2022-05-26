Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Date and time released for the 64th Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl game

64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 64th Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl game date has been announced!

The ESPN televised game will be played on December 28 at 4:30 p.m.

The match-up will be SEC vs. Big 12.

There will be no other football on television during this time slot, so it’s a terrific opportunity for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to showcase two outstanding universities from the SEC and Big 12, the Memphis community and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to a national audience,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Tickets for the 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl are available by calling the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at (901) 795-7700 or click here.

