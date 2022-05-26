Date and time released for the 64th Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 64th Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl game date has been announced!

The ESPN televised game will be played on December 28 at 4:30 p.m.

The match-up will be SEC vs. Big 12.

There will be no other football on television during this time slot, so it’s a terrific opportunity for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to showcase two outstanding universities from the SEC and Big 12, the Memphis community and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to a national audience,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Tickets for the 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl are available by calling the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at (901) 795-7700 or click here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.