Dabb’s Gun and Pawn weighs in on the renewed national debate over gun control

SOUTHAVEN, MS. (WMC) - Gun ownership comes with serious responsibilities.

According to Statista, approximately 42% of homes in the U.S. contain at least one gun.

Whenever a firearm is used for an act of evil, Monte Dabbs is co-owner of Dabb’s Gun and Pawn says the backlash shouldn’t be aimed at all gun owners, but only at how that owner chose to use their weapon.

“Everyone who is mentally capable, has a clean background, can pass a background check ought to be able to own a firearm,” said Dabb.

He said it’s everyone’s right to bear arms and the responsibility of each gun owner to stay safe. But he does not believe more gun laws are the answer.

“You lay a gun on this counter, it’s not gonna do anything but lay on the counter it’s the person behind the gun. Or the person behind the car. Or the drunk driver behind the car, the alcohol didn’t do it the person did it, but everyone wants to blame the gun,” said Dabb.

Pro Second Amendment U-S Senator Roger Wicker said he’s in favor of a measured legislative response to the Texas school shooting.

“I stand behind efforts to enforce our existing laws better and address the serious mental challenges that could drive a person to target children in this way. I’m committed to exploring bipartisan solutions that can help address gun violence without infringing upon the constitutional rights of law-abiding gun owners,” said Wicker.

Dabbs says lawmakers should consider arming teachers.

“If there was a trained principle or trained teacher that knew how to operate a firearm they could’ve possibly stopped it there and not have to wait for the authorities,” said Wicker.

On the other hand, some democrats are calling for stricter gun control.

New laws have been a fight to pass through Congress.

It must be noted law enforcement officers on the Robb Elementary campus fired on the suspect, but Salvador Ramos was wearing body armor and it took an off duty Customs and Border Patrol agent using a more powerful weapon to stop the suspect.

