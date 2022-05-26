Advertise with Us
Cloudy and cool through Friday, followed by a big warm up this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:37 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A slow moving low pressure system will keep clouds and isolated showers in place as the end of the week approaches. That will be followed by a drier pattern that will quickly warm up during the holiday weekend.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 84
  • NORMAL LOW: 65

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers, a Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of a shower, a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

