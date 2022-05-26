City pools open in time for Memorial Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just in time for a hot Memorial Day weekend, the city of Memphis is opening outdoor pools and splash pads Saturday.

These four pools will be opening:

Douglass | 1616 Ash, 38108

Gooch | 1974 Hunter, 38107

Lester | 317 Tillman, 38112

Raleigh | 3678 Powers, 38128

These splash pads will also be open:

Peabody Park Splash Pad – 712 Tanglewood

David Carnes Splash Pad – Whitehaven Lane @ Auburn

Whitehaven Splash Pad – 4318 Graceland Drive

Memorial Day Weekend hours are Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Normal hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Westwood Community Center pool opening has been delayed, and the pool at the Ed Rice Community Center will open in early July.

To use the pools, you must fill out a form and show proof of residency.

