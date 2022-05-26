Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Carnival: Paint project affected some cruise passengers

FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral,...
FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Fla. A crew was dispatched early Thursday, May 26, 2022, to the ship, which is now docked in Norfolk, Virginia, to investigate a chemical smell and passengers feeling ill, according to a report the Coast Guard received.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Carnival Cruise Line says a painting project is to blame for an odor that affected some cruise ship passengers and prompted the U.S. Coast Guard to investigate.

Petty Officer Stephen Lehmann says the Coast Guard dispatched a crew to the Carnival Magic ship on Thursday.

He says no one was evacuated for medical treatment.

In a written statement, Carnival said some passengers were affected by the odor from an outside painting project and were aided by crew members.

Carnival says all passengers have now disembarked in Norfolk as planned.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tops BBQ sandwich
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis
White Station High School
Gun found at White Station High; school on lockdown
Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

Latest News

Alan White’s death was announced on his Facebook page by his family.
Alan White, longtime drummer for Yes, dead at 72
Destruction is seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as the war drags on.
Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis
This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on...
Texas school shooting: Daughter and her best friends ‘are all gone now,’ dad says
An Oregon jury has found novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy guilty of her husband's murder.
Nancy Crampton-Brophy, ‘How to Murder Your Husband’ writer, convicted of killing husband
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
GRAPHIC: Amber Heard ends testimony asking Depp to ‘leave me alone’