Boy in critical condition after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A boy is in critical condition after being shot in Memphis.

The shooting happened Thursday morning. Officers were called to the scene at 11:20 a.m. on Bishop Dale Drive, just off of Hickory Hill Road.

Officers have one person detained. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim has not been identified, but police say he was under 18.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.