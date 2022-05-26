Atoka Elementary students get a special summer-send off by local law enforcement

ATOKA, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a summer send-off full of love and support as Atoka Elementary School students walked out of school for the very last day.

It’s not unusual for first responders and teachers to show up with signs to wish them a farewell.

But following the aftermath of the recent mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, The Atoka Police Department said it’s important to be there to show love and appreciation.

“We just thought it was a good way to come out and show a friendly face to these children, wish them well on their summer vacation, and just remind them that we’re their guardians and protectors,” said Atoka Chief of police Anthony Rudolph.

APD said their presence isn’t just for the students but also for parents to know at school their kids are in good hands.

It’s a good feeling the Atoka Elementary School principal said she appreciates making them feel safe and secure.

“These guys are wonderful,” said Atoka Elementary School Principal Lisa Rose. “They’re always here to support us, we always have the support of the local fire department and the police department and they’re here anytime we need them.”

While students certainly felt special on their last day of school, Atoka Elementary can’t wait for students to be in school next session.

