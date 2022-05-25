Woman shot, critically injured, man detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in the hospital after being shot Wednesday morning at a home near East Raines Road.

Memphis police say the woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and a man is detained.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

