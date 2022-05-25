Woman critically injured in shooting near Lamar Avenue
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are working to find the person responsible for shooting a woman Tuesday night near the Castilia Heights area.
Investigators say the woman was shot around 10:20 p.m. on Claremont Circle near Lamar Avenue. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH to report information on the case.
