Woman critically injured in shooting near Lamar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are working to find the person responsible for shooting a woman Tuesday night near the Castilia Heights area.

Investigators say the woman was shot around 10:20 p.m. on Claremont Circle near Lamar Avenue. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH to report information on the case.

