Summer Sunset Series returns to Oxford in June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The annual concert series will be back on the Grove stage at the University of Mississippi this summer.

The Summer Sunset Series will feature live entertainment each Sunday night in June starting at 6 p.m., beginning June 5.

The schedule is as follows:

June 5 - Yac & Thacker Mountain Radio Hour Anniversary Celebration with musical guest Madrik

June 12 - Bill Perry Quintet

June 19 - Alice Hasen and the Blaze

June 26 - Aaron Hall

Locals and visitors alike are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit down, relax and enjoy the live music.

For more information on upcoming events in Oxford, go to Visit Oxford’s website.

