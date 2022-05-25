Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Summer Sunset Series returns to Oxford in June

Summer Sunset Series returns to Oxford in June
Summer Sunset Series returns to Oxford in June(Visit Oxford)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The annual concert series will be back on the Grove stage at the University of Mississippi this summer.

The Summer Sunset Series will feature live entertainment each Sunday night in June starting at 6 p.m., beginning June 5.

The schedule is as follows:

  • June 5 - Yac & Thacker Mountain Radio Hour Anniversary Celebration with musical guest Madrik
  • June 12 - Bill Perry Quintet
  • June 19 - Alice Hasen and the Blaze
  • June 26 - Aaron Hall

Locals and visitors alike are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit down, relax and enjoy the live music.

For more information on upcoming events in Oxford, go to Visit Oxford’s website.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Bellevue Baptist Church
Cordova pastor admits to not reporting abuse in light of SBC investigation
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
At Texas de Brazil, gauchos carve perfectly seasoned cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and...
Highest-rated restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
Tyreke Walker, 14, is missing after he was pulled out by a rip current in Orange Beach.
‘I just wish I would’ve held on longer’: 14-year-old swept away in rough waters, family says

Latest News

Porter-Leath Foster Grandparents
Porter-Leath celebrates 50 years of Foster Grandparent Volunteer Program
Memphis and Shelby County Humane Society awarded $250K grant (Memphis and Shelby County Humane...
Memphis and Shelby County Humane Society awarded $250K grant
Memphis and Shelby County Humane Society awarded $250K grant
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin