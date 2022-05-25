Report shows dozens of guns found at Tennessee schools each year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The tragic school shooting in Texas shifted the spotlight back on school safety and security.

Action News 5 took a closer look at some of the security challenges facing schools in Tennessee.

Schools across the state face a lot of potential threats, most of which are never discussed publicly.

But school officials keep track of them and report them to the state each year as part of the Safe Schools Annual Report.

The most recent report, which was issued in February, shows during the 2019-20 school year, Tennessee schools documented 66 incidents of students possessing a handgun and 11 incidents in which they possessed a rifle or shotgun.

The numbers declined the following year due to the pandemic.

During the 2020-21 school year, when many schools were virtual, Tennessee schools documented 29 incidents of students possessing a handgun and nine incidents in which they possessed a rifle or shotgun.

But it’s a problem Action News 5 found stretches back at least a decade, with dozens of such incidents reported each year.

As a parent, Antonio Parkinson says he can’t imagine the grief parents in Uvalde, Texas felt when learning of Tuesday’s school shooting.

“I couldn’t imagine the horror that they feel at that moment,” said Parkinson. “You know, the grief, the pain that they feel at that moment.”

As a Tennessee state lawmaker, Parkinson supported several measures in recent years to improve school safety, like allowing school security officers to patrol up to a mile around the school.

“I think there needs to be incentives to create more opportunities for people to become school security and protect our children and our teachers and staff and the parents that come to our schools,” said Parkinson.

According to the Safe Schools Annual Report, Tennessee has more than 1,300 school resource officers. Half of them are assigned to elementary schools.

The report also details how local school districts spent grant money to improve safety.

The report shows that Memphis-Shelby County Schools spent $2.7 million to hire security officers and a safety consultant; improve facilities; install monitoring and communications equipment; and provide violence prevention programming.

Bartlett spent around $200,000 to hire school resource officers, purchase & install monitoring equipment for school campuses and provide facility equipment for school campus security.

Collierville spent around $216,000 on school resource officers, a safety director position, facility improvements to enhance campus security and training.

Germantown used its $142,000 grant funding to pay for a safety specialist position, purchase/install monitoring equipment for school campuses, install communications equipment and to make facility improvements to enhance campus security.

Lakeland received around $46,000 to pay for school resource officers, purchase/install communications equipment and provide facility improvements to enhance campus security.

Millington received $64,000 to pay for school resource officers.

Following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018, then-Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam convened a task force to review security measures at all of Tennessee’s 1,800 public schools.

The task force found most schools were doing a good job of screening and tracking school visitors and communicating with local first responders and families.

They found most schools also kept up with the required safety drills but noted areas for improvement.

The task force also found some schools need to do a better job of surveilling school grounds and preventing unauthorized access to classrooms and other sensitive areas.

To prevent more tragedies like those in Texas, Parkinson says common-sense gun laws are needed.

“The solution is you make sure that people that are dealing with mental health issues don’t have access to these weapons. You make sure that you do these background checks, and you make sure that you put some common sense in these policies when it comes to weapons in our country,” said Parkinson. “Plain and simple.”

