Rainy pattern continues a little longer then get ready for some heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A slow moving low pressure system will keep clouds and rain chances in place as the end of the week approaches. That will be followed by a drier pattern that will quickly warm up during the holiday weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms along with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers, a Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of a shower, a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows near 70. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

