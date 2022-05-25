Porter-Leath celebrates 50 years of Foster Grandparent Volunteer Program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Porter-Leath is celebrating decades of community support.

The organization, which serves as a resource for Memphis children and families, honored 50 years of the Foster Grandparent Volunteer Program.

Since 1972, seniors have dedicated their time to being there for children and helping them with reaching academic goals.

Organizers say the kids involved are left with a lasting impact.

”The children just love their grandparents when they see them out in the community they will go up and give them a hug,” said Porter-Leath Generation Manager Judy Rautine. “We have had plenty of parents asking who is this that works will my children because that is not my grandmother so they just love their grandparents.”

Porter Leath says there are now 106 seniors who spend an average of 25 hours each week volunteering. The non-profit organization serves children and families in the area and was founded in 1850 as an orphanage.

It provides foster care and early childhood education.

