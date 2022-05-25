Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Over $1 million spent in securing MSCS, Millions more planned for next school year

By Kelli Cook
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County schools has spent more than $1 million over the past school year to improve campus security with a request to spend millions more still awaiting approval.

Memphis is extending their deepest sympathies to the victims of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas.

Many parents in Shelby County may be asking what is being done to make sure it doesn’t happen here.

Officials from Tennessee’s largest school district say for this current School year, MSCS spent over $300,000 for new metal detectors.

$550,000 was spent to upgrade wiring for intrusion alarms, cameras, and card readers and $600,000 for cameras.

There is another $2.2 million for additional technology for security pending approval from the school board.

School security funds has been a priority within the last few years for state leaders.

In 2019 the Tennessee legislature approved $40 million for the Tennessee school safety grant.

MSCS officials say they secured a portion of those funds for new screening services, additional cameras, hiring more officers and adding exterior lighting upgrades around schools.

Billions in federal dollars is headed to Tennessee public schools.

$4.5 billion ESSER funds has been designated for Tennessee.

MSCS says $17 million in ESSER funds is earmarked for more security technology upgrades.

MSCS last day of school is Friday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Bellevue Baptist Church
Cordova pastor admits to not reporting abuse in light of SBC investigation
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
At Texas de Brazil, gauchos carve perfectly seasoned cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and...
Highest-rated restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
Tyreke Walker, 14, is missing after he was pulled out by a rip current in Orange Beach.
‘I just wish I would’ve held on longer’: 14-year-old swept away in rough waters, family says

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-May 25, 2022
Annual school security report breaks down incidents in Tennessee
Report shows dozens of guns found at Tennessee schools each year
Summer Sunset Series returns to Oxford in June
Summer Sunset Series returns to Oxford in June
Measures to keep Memphis-Shelby County School students safe
Measures to keep Memphis-Shelby County School students safe