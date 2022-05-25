Over $1 million spent in securing MSCS, Millions more planned for next school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County schools has spent more than $1 million over the past school year to improve campus security with a request to spend millions more still awaiting approval.

Memphis is extending their deepest sympathies to the victims of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas.

Many parents in Shelby County may be asking what is being done to make sure it doesn’t happen here.

Officials from Tennessee’s largest school district say for this current School year, MSCS spent over $300,000 for new metal detectors.

$550,000 was spent to upgrade wiring for intrusion alarms, cameras, and card readers and $600,000 for cameras.

There is another $2.2 million for additional technology for security pending approval from the school board.

School security funds has been a priority within the last few years for state leaders.

In 2019 the Tennessee legislature approved $40 million for the Tennessee school safety grant.

MSCS officials say they secured a portion of those funds for new screening services, additional cameras, hiring more officers and adding exterior lighting upgrades around schools.

Billions in federal dollars is headed to Tennessee public schools.

$4.5 billion ESSER funds has been designated for Tennessee.

MSCS says $17 million in ESSER funds is earmarked for more security technology upgrades.

MSCS last day of school is Friday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.