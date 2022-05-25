Neil DeGrasse Tyson’s Astronomy Bizarre heads to the Orpheum Theatre June 7th

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Well-known Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson is coming to the Orpheum Theatre June 7.

He joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what people can expect at “Astronomy Bizarre” that reviews all that bends the mind in the cosmos.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.