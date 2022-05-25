Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

MSDH announces new State Health Officer to replace Dr. Dobbs in August

MSDH announces new State Health Officer who will replace Dr. Dobbs in August
MSDH announces new State Health Officer who will replace Dr. Dobbs in August(Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Board of Health has announced the next State Health Officer, who will be replacing Dr. Thomas Dobbs the first of August.

Daniel P. Edney, MD, FACP, FASAM, who will replace Dr. Dobbs when he resigns from his position at the end of July, currently holds the position of Deputy State Health Officer and initially joined MSDH as chief medical officer and regional health officer for the Central Public Health Region in February of 2021.

According Dr. Dobbs, Edney has been “a tremendous asset” since he joined the Health Department, and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Following in the footsteps of Dr. Dobbs, I, too, hope to serve as a catalyst for change – especially with infant and maternal mortality, the opioids battle plaguing the country right now, and moving the needle in preventive health and health equity issues,” Edney said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Bellevue Baptist Church
Cordova pastor admits to not reporting abuse in light of SBC investigation
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
At Texas de Brazil, gauchos carve perfectly seasoned cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and...
Highest-rated restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
Tyreke Walker, 14, is missing after he was pulled out by a rip current in Orange Beach.
‘I just wish I would’ve held on longer’: 14-year-old swept away in rough waters, family says

Latest News

Free Virtual Alzheimer’s Educational Conference set for June 15
Free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference set for June 15
Free Virtual Alzheimer’s Educational Conference set for June 15
The U.S. is releasing monkeypox vaccine from its stockpile and getting it to people at high...
Memphis doctor says recent spread of Monkeypox is not the next pandemic
Crosstown High cancels remaining school days over COVID cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19