More scattered showers or storms through tonight

By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers or storms this afternoon. Heavy rain or wind will be the main issue. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: A passing shower or storm, otherwise cloudy and breezy. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Winds will be south at 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds will mix with a little sun at times. A few showers are possible. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s with lows in the low to mid 60s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Clouds will linger with a stray shower possible and highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows will be in the 50s to near 60 Friday night.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday look dry with a mostly sunny sky each day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday. Lows will be in the 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and hot with highs near 90.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

