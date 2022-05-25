Memphis Tigers baseball advances to AAC Tournament winners; bracket

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Baseball team advances to the winners’ bracket on day one of the American Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament in Clearwater, Florida.

The 7thsSeed Tigers took on 2-seed UCF.

The University of Memphis was down 2-1 in the 4th, but right fielder Blake Daniels stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and smacked a three-run double down the line in right.

Ian Bibblioni and Logan Kohler come in to touch the plate, then Chris Swanberg Scores on the Dive as the Tigers take the Lead 4-to-2.

But, Memphis was not done scoring, and the Tigers needed it.

The UofM added three more runs over the next two innings, and while the Knights staged a furious rally in the 9th Tigers hung on to win it.

The final score: 7-6.

The Tigers now advance to the winners’ bracket Thursday where they’ll take on the winner of Houston/Wichita State.

