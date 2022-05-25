Memphis police chief reflects on first year on job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis is nearing one year on the job and she’s taking a look back at some of the challenges and successes her department has faced.

Davis says the crime-fighting strategies she has implemented over the last year are working. But she admits plenty of challenges remain.

The Memphis City Council gave a round of applause to Davis Tuesday, as she nears one year on the job.

Davis appeared before the council for over an hour and spoke about her first year on the job.

She says the crime-fighting strategies she implemented are working.

She points to a four percent reduction in what are known as part-1 crimes, which includes both violent crime and property crime.

“Some of that is doing more with what we have, and also trying to collaborate with our community members and other local partners to have some stake in the game, to come to the table and help us with this heavy lift,” said Davis. “And it is a heavy lift to reduce crime, especially in a city where we see so many gun crimes.”

MPD slide showing crime reduction strategies implemented over the last year under Police Chief C.J. Davis (Memphis Police Department)

Davis says one of the big challenges emerging is violence committed by teens as young as 13 years old.

“That makes it a very, very difficult situation for officers. They sort of had to recalibrate how they deal with those kinds of situations,” said Davis.

Another challenge, Memphis remains hundreds of officers short.

Davis says the department is making progress.

She says MPD has graduated 95 officers and attracted 170 recruits, so far.

On reforming the police, critics like Chelsea Glass with the group Decarcerate Memphis, say Davis hasn’t done enough.

“In general, I would say that she made a lot of promises and commitments and I think that she has fallen short on those promises and commitments,” said Glass.

Glass says Davis hasn’t acted on the 10 steps they wanted her to take, including ending militarized policing and training and giving more power to the civilian police review board.

But Davis pushed back when Action News 5 asked her about that criticism.

“What I’ve seen on that list, we have addressed every issue on that list that we discussed,” said Davis. “So I believe that we have done well as far as working with Decarcerate Memphis.”

Davis also said excessive force complaints against officers have also dropped over the last year.

Davis has set a goal of reducing crime in Memphis this year by five percent.

