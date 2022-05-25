Memphis doctor says recent spread of Monkeypox is not the next pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While health leaders nationwide and here in the Mid-South continue to focus on COVID-19, they are keeping a close eye on Monkeypox.

The first confirmed case was been reported in the U.S. on Tuesday.

Dr. Shirin Mazumder with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says Monkeypox and COVID-19 are completely different.

She says anyone can contract monkeypox.

Monkeypox causes lesions that look like rashes, swollen lymph nodes and fevers.

It has been around since 1970 and since then there have been small outbreaks, the last in 2003.

Health officials say we should not worry about this becoming the next pandemic because COVID and Monkeypox spread differently.

“Unlike COVID, which is spread through airborne droplets, Monkeypox is spread through bodily fluid, skin lesions and large respiratory droplets,” said Mazumder. “But it is spread much less efficiently than the Sars-Co-V2 virus which is responsible for COVID.”

The U.S. is releasing the Monkeypox vaccine from its stockpile and getting it to people at high risk of infection.

The WHO says smallpox vaccinations also help protect against Monkeypox.

Health officials say contact tracing and surveillance should help contain the disease.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.