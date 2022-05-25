Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Memphis doctor says recent spread of Monkeypox is not the next pandemic

The U.S. is releasing monkeypox vaccine from its stockpile and getting it to people at high...
The U.S. is releasing monkeypox vaccine from its stockpile and getting it to people at high risk of infection.
By Kym Clark
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While health leaders nationwide and here in the Mid-South continue to focus on COVID-19, they are keeping a close eye on Monkeypox.

The first confirmed case was been reported in the U.S. on Tuesday.

Dr. Shirin Mazumder with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says Monkeypox and COVID-19 are completely different.

She says anyone can contract monkeypox.

Monkeypox causes lesions that look like rashes, swollen lymph nodes and fevers.

It has been around since 1970 and since then there have been small outbreaks, the last in 2003.

Health officials say we should not worry about this becoming the next pandemic because COVID and Monkeypox spread differently.

“Unlike COVID, which is spread through airborne droplets, Monkeypox is spread through bodily fluid, skin lesions and large respiratory droplets,” said Mazumder. “But it is spread much less efficiently than the Sars-Co-V2 virus which is responsible for COVID.”

The U.S. is releasing the Monkeypox vaccine from its stockpile and getting it to people at high risk of infection.

The WHO says smallpox vaccinations also help protect against Monkeypox.

Health officials say contact tracing and surveillance should help contain the disease.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Bellevue Baptist Church
Cordova pastor admits to not reporting abuse in light of SBC investigation
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
At Texas de Brazil, gauchos carve perfectly seasoned cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and...
Highest-rated restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
Tyreke Walker, 14, is missing after he was pulled out by a rip current in Orange Beach.
‘I just wish I would’ve held on longer’: 14-year-old swept away in rough waters, family says

Latest News

Baby formula flight
2nd baby formula shipment to arrive in Washington, D.C.
Porter-Leath Foster Grandparents
Porter-Leath celebrates 50 years of Foster Grandparent Volunteer Program
et
Wednesday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - May 25, 2022 (4 AM)
Bellevue pastor admits withholding abuse report from authorities
Bellevue pastor admits withholding abuse report