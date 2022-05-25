Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Ja Morant voted to All-NBA team

Grizzlies players give their final remarks on the 2021-2022 NBA season before heading into...
Grizzlies players give their final remarks on the 2021-2022 NBA season before heading into offseason training.(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant is the third Memphis Grizzlies player to be named an All-NBA player, joining Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph.

Morant, 22, was named to the All-NBA second team on Tuesday. The teams were selected by NBA media members.

Morant’s breakout 2021-22 season earned him the title of Most Improved Player after the point guard averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.16 steals on the season as his team won 56 games and advanced to the Western Conference semifinals.

He also set a franchise record for 40-point games and set a team record with 52 points against San Antonio.

