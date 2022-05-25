Ja Morant voted to All-NBA team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant is the third Memphis Grizzlies player to be named an All-NBA player, joining Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph.

Morant, 22, was named to the All-NBA second team on Tuesday. The teams were selected by NBA media members.

Morant’s breakout 2021-22 season earned him the title of Most Improved Player after the point guard averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.16 steals on the season as his team won 56 games and advanced to the Western Conference semifinals.

He also set a franchise record for 40-point games and set a team record with 52 points against San Antonio.

