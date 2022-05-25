Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Huckabee Sanders wins GOP primary for Ark. governor, NBC projects

(KY3)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Sarah Huckabee Sanders will win Arkansas governor’s Republican primary race, NBC News projects.

Sanders is a former press secretary for President Donald Trump and the daughter of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.

Sanders will be the favorite to win the governor’s spot. The front-runner in the Democratic primary for governor is Chris Jones, a nuclear engineer and ordained minister.

The candidates are running to succeed Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred from seeking reelection because of term limits and is considering a run for president in 2024. Hutchinson endorsed Sanders’ bid after her two chief rivals for the nomination, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, dropped out to run for other offices.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

At Texas de Brazil, gauchos carve perfectly seasoned cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and...
Highest-rated restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas elementary school
Mid-South Kroger fined $13K due to child labor law violations
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
Tyreke Walker, 14, is missing after he was pulled out by a rip current in Orange Beach.
‘I just wish I would’ve held on longer’: 14-year-old swept away in rough waters, family says

Latest News

Crosstown High cancels remaining school days over COVID cases
Memphis police chief C.J. Davis
Memphis police chief reflects on first year on job
Shelby County Health Department sees covid cases rise ahead of summer
Weather
Spencer's Forecast