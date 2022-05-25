Huckabee Sanders wins GOP primary for Ark. governor, NBC projects

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Sarah Huckabee Sanders will win Arkansas governor’s Republican primary race, NBC News projects.

Sanders is a former press secretary for President Donald Trump and the daughter of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.

Sanders will be the favorite to win the governor’s spot. The front-runner in the Democratic primary for governor is Chris Jones, a nuclear engineer and ordained minister.

The candidates are running to succeed Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred from seeking reelection because of term limits and is considering a run for president in 2024. Hutchinson endorsed Sanders’ bid after her two chief rivals for the nomination, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, dropped out to run for other offices.

