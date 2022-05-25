Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Germantown names new fire chief

New Germantown Fire Chief Eric Grizzard
New Germantown Fire Chief Eric Grizzard(Germantown Fire Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown has found its next fire chief.

Eric Grizzard will take on the role on July 1.

Grizzard has been serving as assistant chief of operations.

He joined Germantown Fire Department in 2005 after other work as an EMS and firefighter.

He will replace Chief John Selberg, who retired to lead the Collierville Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Bellevue Baptist Church
Cordova pastor admits to not reporting abuse in light of SBC investigation
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
At Texas de Brazil, gauchos carve perfectly seasoned cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and...
Highest-rated restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
Tyreke Walker, 14, is missing after he was pulled out by a rip current in Orange Beach.
‘I just wish I would’ve held on longer’: 14-year-old swept away in rough waters, family says

Latest News

Summer Sunset Series returns to Oxford in June
Summer Sunset Series returns to Oxford in June
Austin Butler stars in "Elvis"
‘Elvis’ makes a splash at Cannes Film Festival premiere
Woman shot, critically injured, man detained
Weather
Spencer's Forecast