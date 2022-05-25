Germantown names new fire chief

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown has found its next fire chief.

Eric Grizzard will take on the role on July 1.

Grizzard has been serving as assistant chief of operations.

He joined Germantown Fire Department in 2005 after other work as an EMS and firefighter.

He will replace Chief John Selberg, who retired to lead the Collierville Fire Department.

