Free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference set for June 15

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is hosting a free virtual Alzheimer’s education conference for Tennessee residents June 15.

Chris Schneider, Director of Communications for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about some of the topics that will be addressed, including tips for caregivers on dealing with different behaviors.

