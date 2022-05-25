Advertise with Us
Crosstown High cancels remaining school days over COVID cases

By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crosstown High School is canceling the last three days of school.

The decision was made after a number of staff members and students tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents.

All student grades have been finalized and summer break has officially started.

