Crosstown High cancels remaining school days over COVID cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crosstown High School is canceling the last three days of school.

The decision was made after a number of staff members and students tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents.

All student grades have been finalized and summer break has officially started.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.