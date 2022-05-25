Could a ‘red flag’ law help prevent shootings in Tennessee?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gun legislation is once again at the forefront of the nation’s mind following a mass shooting that took place at a Texas elementary school Tuesday. The shooting resulted in 22 deaths, including 19 students, two teachers and Salvador Ramos, the gunman. A “red flag” law could help make sure a similar event never happens in Tennessee, according to some legislators.

Prior to the shooting, Ramos warned in online messages and social media posts about the attack, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The warnings follow a trend reported by the U.S. Secret Service. According to a Secret Service report that outlines signs of potential attackers, there are multiple signs that can help identify someone who might be likely to attack a school.

The document highlights individual warning signs, like trouble at home, interest in violent topics, as well as simply warning of upcoming plans to attack, like Ramos did Tuesday. “Most of the attackers communicated a prior threat to their target or communicated their intentions to carry out an attack,” the report states.

What are “red flag” laws?

A potential way to intercept an attacker before they can act is to implement a “red flag” law. The laws allow concerned people to make an appeal to a court to temporarily restrict someone’s ability to purchase or own a gun when there is a concern for their own safety or the safety of others. For example, a concerned family member may see potential warning signs from a relative and make an appeal to have their ability to own a firearm restricted.

What about “red flag” laws in Tennessee?

Right now, Tennessee does not have an active “red flag” law, but in 2020, Sen. Sara Kyle, D-Memphis, proposed one in the form of Senate Bill 1807.

Under the proposed law, any family member, household member, romantic partner or law enforcement officer with a “reasonable belief that a person poses an imminent risk of harm to the person or others if allowed to purchase or possess a firearm” could implement the law and make an appeal to a civil court to have an emergency protection order placed on someone.

The petitioner would sign a sworn affidavit for the protection order. If a judge grants the order, the “respondent,” or person in question, would be prohibited from purchasing or owning a gun while the order is in effect.

The bill has strict rules, though, so it wouldn’t act as an easy way to take away someone’s right to a weapon. Since the concerned party would have to file a sworn petition in court, they would face legal repercussions if they lied or misrepresented their case.

How would the law work?

Under the proposal, the court would hold a hearing 30 days after the order was put in place to determine whether the respondent is still a threat to themselves or others. During the hearing, the judge could either terminate the order or extend it for as long as one year. For the order to be extended, the petitioner would have to once again prove that the respondent is a threat to themselves or others.

If an order were to be put in place, the person on the receiving end would have 48 hours to hand over their guns to a third party. Failure to do so would be a Class A misdemeanor and could lead to arrest.

Additionally, the court would have a right to modify or end the protection order if the judge determines that the person is not a threat to anyone.

Are there currently any “red flag” laws in place?

Several states currently have “red flag” laws. As of 2021, CNN reported that 19 states and Washington D.C. have some type of law allowing concerned parties to intervene.

The laws aren’t without criticism, however. Several U.S. lawmakers, even some that support “red flag” legislation, have said that they aren’t miracle fixes, but rather a piece in gun reform that could help stop mass shootings in the U.S.

Representatives with The National Rifle Association have said in the past that the laws impost on due process, saying they allow a court to authorize law enforcement to act without holding a trial.

