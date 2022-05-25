Advertise with Us
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks restaurants putting unique spin on barbeque sandwiches

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is known for its barbeque and Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about how restaurants are putting their own unique spin on the classic barbeque sandwich.

Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku).

Don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

