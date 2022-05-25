Colin Kaepernick to work out with Raiders, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Colin Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, is set to work out with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to league sources who spoke with ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, AP reported previously.
Kaepernick led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance following the 2012 season.
