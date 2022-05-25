Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Beto O’Rourke interrupts Texas mass shooting news conference

The Democratic gubernatorial candidate railed against Gov. Greg Abbott's stance on firearms Wednesday. (Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Beto O’Rourke interrupted a press conference Wednesday about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, calling the shooting “totally predictable when you choose not to do anything.”

O’Rourke was escorted out while members of the crowd yelled at him, with one man shouting profanities at O’Rourke. The Democrat is challenging Gov. Greg Abbott in this year’s election.

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said to O’Rourke: “You’re out of line and an embarrassment.”

Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is running against Greg Abbott for governor in 2022, interrupts a...
Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is running against Greg Abbott for governor in 2022, interrupts a news conference headed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25, 2022.(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

O’Rourke, as he was being escorted out, turned around, faced the stage, pointed his finger and said: “This is on you until you choose to do something different. This will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday.”

Abbott says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school. He says the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The news conference was attended by several elected Republican officials.

19 students were killed and parents waited late into the night for children to be identified following a shooting at a school in Texas. (Credit: CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Bellevue Baptist Church
Cordova pastor admits to not reporting abuse in light of SBC investigation
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
At Texas de Brazil, gauchos carve perfectly seasoned cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and...
Highest-rated restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
Tyreke Walker, 14, is missing after he was pulled out by a rip current in Orange Beach.
‘I just wish I would’ve held on longer’: 14-year-old swept away in rough waters, family says

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
LIVE: Biden signs policing order on anniversary of George Floyd’s death
FILE - In this July 13, 2007 photo, workers with the Pebble Mine project test drill in the...
EPA proposes restrictions in fight over Alaska mine
Nearly two dozen were killed in an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Nearly 2 dozen dead in elementary school shooting
Beto O'Rourke confronts Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a news conference about Tuesday's school...
Texas school shooting: O'Rourke interrupts governor's news conference
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school