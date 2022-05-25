Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Best Life: Silent stroke symptoms, what you don’t know could kill you

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- May is Stroke Awareness Month. Every year more than 795,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke. Knowing the signs, and if it’s happening to you or a loved one is key to surviving it. But there are some silent signs you may not be aware of.

“The headaches that I had, the passing out in the kitchen, you know, the slurred speech,” said Secily Wilson.

These are all common signs you’re having a stroke and now, time is crucial.

“Every three to four minutes we delay you’re one percent less likely to have a good outcome,” said Evan Allen, MD a Stroke Neurologist.

But it’s the other silent symptoms that you may not be aware of that could delay your response to getting to the ER. Symptoms vary depending on where the stroke happens in the brain. If the stroke happens in the cerebellum, a person can feel dizzy, nausea, vomit and have impaired balance.

You might also get a numb feeling in your arms and legs. Temporal strokes affect your speech, word recognition, hearing, and smell. In the occipital part of the brain, a stroke can impact a person’s vision. If the stroke happens in the frontal lobe, you may have trouble moving your eyes, limbs.

Your emotions may seem out of control, as well as your speech. Studies show a stroke that is followed by lesser-known or less obvious symptoms can sometimes be far more damaging to the brain and body as a whole.

Due to the fact, people who do not know they have had a stroke may go longer before seeking medical help.

Contributors to this news report include: Adahlia Thomas , Producer; Roque Correa Editor and Videographer.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Bellevue Baptist Church
Cordova pastor admits to not reporting abuse in light of SBC investigation
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
At Texas de Brazil, gauchos carve perfectly seasoned cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and...
Highest-rated restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
Tyreke Walker, 14, is missing after he was pulled out by a rip current in Orange Beach.
‘I just wish I would’ve held on longer’: 14-year-old swept away in rough waters, family says

Latest News

Crosstown High cancels remaining school days over COVID cases
Best Life
Best Life: What you need to know about Lyme disease
Best Life
Best Life: What you need to know about Lyme disease
Best Life
Best Life: How to tell a mole from melanoma