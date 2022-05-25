901 FC’s Goodrum USL Player of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 901 FC’s Phillip Goodrum is the United Soccer League’s Player of the Week.

Goodwin with a phenomenal 2-game brace scored two goals and added two assists in the 901′s wins over LA Galaxy 2 at Home last Wednesday, and on the road at Loudon United Sunday.

The 24-year-old forward is in his first year with Memphis. In addition to Goodrum’s top honor, the Boys in Blue get four other players on the USL Championship Team of the week for Week 11.

They are Midfielder Jeremy Kelly, who was also up for Player of the Week, Defender Patrick Seagrist, who had a pair of assists against the Galaxy, plus two players on the bench, Goal Keeper John Berner, who recorded a clean sheet against Loudoun in his first game back from injury and Midfielder Laurent Kissiedou, who had a pair of goals and an assist during the week.

901 FC is in first place in the USL’s East Division.

Next match is against Atlanta United 2 Saturday, June 4 at AutoZone Park.

