Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

2nd baby formula shipment to arrive in Washington, D.C.

Baby formula flight
Baby formula flight
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMC) - Another shipment of baby formula will arrive in the United States Wednesday. It’s set to arrive at the FedEx Tarmac at Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C.

This flight is coming from the Ramstein Airbase in Germany with Memphis-based FedEx Express will be operating that flight.

More than 100,000 pounds of formula is expected on that flight.

After it arrives in the United States Wednesday afternoon, the shipment will head to Pennsylvania where it will then be distributed around the country.

Those products will go to doctor’s offices, WIC offices, hospitals and retail stores.

This is the second shipment to arrive in the U.S. since President Joe Biden initiated Operation Fly Formula using Department of Defense contracted flights to get formula from abroad into the states quickly amid a formula shortage crisis.

“About a million -- the equivalent of a million eight-ounce containers -- will end up on store shelves two weeks sooner than they would otherwise,” said Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.

Nestlé's Gerber Good Start Extensive HA, a hypoallergenic infant formula, is included in the shipment.

After operating the flight into the U.S., FedEx Express will also be the carrier to get the formula to the Nestle plant in Allentown, Pennsylvania for distribution.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Bellevue Baptist Church
Cordova pastor admits to not reporting abuse in light of SBC investigation
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
At Texas de Brazil, gauchos carve perfectly seasoned cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and...
Highest-rated restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
Tyreke Walker, 14, is missing after he was pulled out by a rip current in Orange Beach.
‘I just wish I would’ve held on longer’: 14-year-old swept away in rough waters, family says

Latest News

Porter-Leath Foster Grandparents
Porter-Leath celebrates 50 years of Foster Grandparent Volunteer Program
et
Wednesday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - May 25, 2022 (4 AM)
Bellevue pastor admits withholding abuse report from authorities
Bellevue pastor admits withholding abuse report
Bellevue pastor admits withholding abuse report from authorities