2nd baby formula shipment to arrive in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMC) - Another shipment of baby formula will arrive in the United States Wednesday. It’s set to arrive at the FedEx Tarmac at Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C.

This flight is coming from the Ramstein Airbase in Germany with Memphis-based FedEx Express will be operating that flight.

More than 100,000 pounds of formula is expected on that flight.

After it arrives in the United States Wednesday afternoon, the shipment will head to Pennsylvania where it will then be distributed around the country.

Those products will go to doctor’s offices, WIC offices, hospitals and retail stores.

This is the second shipment to arrive in the U.S. since President Joe Biden initiated Operation Fly Formula using Department of Defense contracted flights to get formula from abroad into the states quickly amid a formula shortage crisis.

“About a million -- the equivalent of a million eight-ounce containers -- will end up on store shelves two weeks sooner than they would otherwise,” said Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.

Nestlé's Gerber Good Start Extensive HA, a hypoallergenic infant formula, is included in the shipment.

After operating the flight into the U.S., FedEx Express will also be the carrier to get the formula to the Nestle plant in Allentown, Pennsylvania for distribution.

