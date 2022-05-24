Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about Juneteenth the Musical set for Friday, June 10.

Telisa also talked about The Trend Memorial Day Experience happening at The Up Church Saturday, May 28. The doors open at 5 p.m. and admission is free.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

