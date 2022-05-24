Veteran Arkansas senator faces runoff threat from right

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Despite his endorsement from former President Donald Trump, primary opponents of Sen. John Boozman, R-Arkansas, accuse the veteran lawmaker of not supporting the party or former president enough.

According to polling by Talk Business & Politcs and Hendrix College, Boozman’s two closest primary threats are two FOX news contributors in Jake Bequette and Jan Morgan. Both disagree with Boozman’s choice to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“There is absolutely no doubt that this election was stolen,” Morgan said.

“I never would have voted to certify the 2020 election results,” Bequette said.

Polling shows Boozman comfortably ahead of both candidates with 45 percent of the vote, compared to 19 percent for Bequette and 16.5 percent for Morgan. But Arkansas rules dictate a candidate needs 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff with second place. Both farther right opponents believe, if they can force the race to a runoff, they will have a chance to unseat Boozman.

“When the people of Arkansas, when they’re able to evaluate both candidates one on one, I think we’re going to prevail,” Bequette said.

Boozman maintained President Joe Biden won the election, but said he had a phone call with Trump shortly after January 6 and has always supported Trump by voting for his policies.

“The president is supporting me because I supported him and continue to support him,” Boozman said.

While Bequette and Morgan accuse Boozman of becoming too close to Democrats during his tenure in Washington, Boozman said his years in office allow him to show conservatives his record on issues like abortion, border security and gun rights.

“Not only do you talk about doing it, you actually have the recognition,” Boozman said.

Primary election day is May 24. A potential runoff election would be held between the two candidates with the most votes June 21.

