Tiger women add former Whitehaven star, juco transfer

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Women’s Head Coach Katrina Merriweather continues to reel in top recruits for her second campaign, picking up juco transfer Shelbee Brown, a former Whitehaven star. 

Brown helped lead Northwest Florida State College to the NJCAA National Championship, averaging 7.4 pts, and 5.9 rebs a game. 

The 5.11″ forward hit 49% from the floor.

Brown chose Memphis over Clemson, Mississippi State, Dayton, UTC and Southern Illinois.

