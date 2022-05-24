Tiger women add former Whitehaven star, juco transfer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Women’s Head Coach Katrina Merriweather continues to reel in top recruits for her second campaign, picking up juco transfer Shelbee Brown, a former Whitehaven star.

Brown helped lead Northwest Florida State College to the NJCAA National Championship, averaging 7.4 pts, and 5.9 rebs a game.

The 5.11″ forward hit 49% from the floor.

Brown chose Memphis over Clemson, Mississippi State, Dayton, UTC and Southern Illinois.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.