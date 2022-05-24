Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Texas school district locked down amid reports of shooter

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb...
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas school district is on lockdown amid reports of an active shooter.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Robb Elementary has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available.

The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an “active police scene.”

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Texas de Brazil, gauchos carve perfectly seasoned cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and...
Highest-rated restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
Mid-South Kroger fined $13K due to child labor law violations
Tyreke Walker, 14, is missing after he was pulled out by a rip current in Orange Beach.
‘I just wish I would’ve held on longer’: 14-year-old swept away in rough waters, family says
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma

Latest News

Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, says to expect another busy hurricane season.
Stormy repeat: NOAA predicts busy Atlantic hurricane season
FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo, demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana...
Montana bars birth certificate sex changes, even with surgery
A woman says she shot and killed an intruder at her Florida home.
‘Back off, dude, I’ll shoot you.’ Woman recounts shooting, killing intruder
Southwest Tennessee Community College moves to hybrid operation for summer