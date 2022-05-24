Advertise with Us
Southwest Tennessee Community College moves to hybrid operation for summer

(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an effort to help students and employees save money, Southwest Tennessee Community College is moving to virtual learning on Fridays.

This goes into effect Friday, May 27 and will last until Aug. 12.

All classes will be held online and employees will work remotely on Fridays.

Southwest president Dr. Tracy D. Hall says the school is concerned about the “welfare” of students and employees and “how they may be impacted by this increased cost of living.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

