Southwest Tennessee Community College moves to hybrid operation for summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an effort to help students and employees save money, Southwest Tennessee Community College is moving to virtual learning on Fridays.

This goes into effect Friday, May 27 and will last until Aug. 12.

All classes will be held online and employees will work remotely on Fridays.

Southwest president Dr. Tracy D. Hall says the school is concerned about the “welfare” of students and employees and “how they may be impacted by this increased cost of living.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.