Southaven police searching for suspect after hit-and-run on I-55
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department is searching for the person responsible for a recent hit-and-run crash.
The crash happened on I-55 southbound near Stateline Road.
Police say the crash ended with a serious injury to one of the people involved.
The suspected vehicle is a lifted four-wheel drive pickup truck that has major front-end damage and may have damage to the passenger side as well.
The vehicle also has a brake light below the tailgate and above the bumper.
If you know who may be responsible for this crash, call police at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.
