Southaven police searching for suspect after hit-and-run on I-55

Southaven police released these surveillance photos of the vehicle.
Southaven police released these surveillance photos of the vehicle.(Southaven PD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department is searching for the person responsible for a recent hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened on I-55 southbound near Stateline Road.

Police say the crash ended with a serious injury to one of the people involved.

The suspected vehicle is a lifted four-wheel drive pickup truck that has major front-end damage and may have damage to the passenger side as well.

The vehicle also has a brake light below the tailgate and above the bumper.

If you know who may be responsible for this crash, call police at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.

